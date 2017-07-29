Has Akshara Haasan changed her religion?

Readers may remember the light eyed Akshara Haasan as the spunky girl who had made her debut in Bollywood with R. Balki’s Shamitabh, which was followed by the romcom Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana. Even though she may not be doing many movies in Bollywood, she is busy with her upswing career in the southern film industry.

Recently, Akshara Haasan made news after she admitted that she had embraced Buddhism. Upon this, her father Kamal Haasan took to the social media, stating, “Hi. Akshu.Have you changed your religion? Love you, even if you have. Love unlike religion is unconditional. Enjoy life.Love Your Bapu”. When a leading newspaper asked her about Buddhism, she said that she had not converted to Buddhism, but had embraced Buddhism as a way of life. She added that while she was still an atheist, she wanted to reach the peak by following her own path and living life on her own terms.

On the films’ front, Akshara Haasan is busy with her upcoming Tamil Vivegam, which also stars the southern superstar Ajith Kumar, Vivek Oberoi and Kajal Aggarwal.