Ajaz Khan ARRESTED for possession of banned narcotic drugs

Actor Ajaz Khan has run into trouble with the narcotics department for possessing banned narcotic drug ecstasy. He was held from a hotel in Belapur by police for illegally possessing banned drugs, eight tablets of Ecstasy, from him. He will be produced in the court today with regard to this matter. There is no statement from Khan till now about this incident but we are hoping, it will come out soon.

Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan arrested from a hotel in Bekasur by Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police last night, in possession of banned narcotic substance (8 ecstasy tablets); he will be produced before a court today. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2018

Senior Inspector who nabbed this ex Bigg Boss contestant told media that he was partying at Navi Mumbai’s K Star Hotel when the police raided the hotel. Eight tablets of the forbidden narcotic drug was seized from him and he was immediately arrested afterwards. His phone was nabbed too.

Last time Khan was nabbed by police after a 25 year old model complained that she was getting lewd messages from him.