Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.10.2018 | 8:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sui Dhaaga - Made In India AndhaDhun Pataakha LoveYatri Helicopter Eela Thugs of Hindostan
follow us on

Ajaz Khan ARRESTED for possession of banned narcotic drugs

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Ajaz Khan has run into trouble with the narcotics department for possessing banned narcotic drug ecstasy. He was held from a hotel in Belapur by police for illegally possessing banned drugs, eight tablets of Ecstasy, from him. He will be produced in the court today with regard to this matter. There is no statement from Khan till now about this incident but we are hoping, it will come out soon.

Ajaz Khan ARRESTED for possession of banned narcotic drugs

Senior Inspector who nabbed this ex Bigg Boss contestant told media that he was partying at Navi Mumbai’s K Star Hotel when the police raided the hotel. Eight tablets of the forbidden narcotic drug was seized from him and he was immediately arrested afterwards. His phone was nabbed too.

Last time Khan was nabbed by police after a 25 year old model complained that she was getting lewd messages from him.

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss 12: Megha Dhade to enter as a…

Bigg Boss 12: Megha Dhade TAKES ON Sreesanth…

Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota reveals Jasleen…

Bigg Boss 12: Saurabh Patel to be ELIMINATED…

Bigg Boss 12 October 17: Sreesanth spits on…

Bigg Boss 15 Highlights: Anup Jalota MIFFED…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification