Ajay Devgn’s Twitter PRANK seems to have annoyed Kajol

The whole internet had a meltdown on Monday evening as Ajay Devgn ‘accidentally’ leaked wife Kajol’s personal mobile number on the Internet. Whole country flooded the timeline with different variants of ‘Hello Ji’ jokes on Kajol and of course brought up Ajay’s Zubaan Kesari endorsement and had a field day poking fun at everyone and everything associated with Ajay and Kajol. Few hours later, Ajay took to Twitter again and clarified that this time he had decided to prank the internet instead of his co-actors! He wrote, “Pranks on film set are so passé… so tried pulling one on you guys here @KajolAtUN.’ The number is fake and so Ajay had a great time laughing his heart out at the practical joke he pulled on us. But this of course irritated wife Kajol who took to Twitter to write, “Looks like your pranks are out of the studios now… But there is No Entry for them at home!” She even put an angry emoticon next to her tweet. Oops, looks like Ajay is in deep trouble. For those living under the rock, here’s what Ajay tweeted initially:

“Kajol not in country.. co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 9820123300.”

On work front, Ajay just released Muhurat shot of his upcoming film epic drama Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior which is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, is scheduled to release on 22 November, 2019. He was last seen in Raid which did decent business. He is also producing Helicopter Eela which stars Kajol in lead role as a single mother.

Looks like your pranks are out of the studios now… But there is No Entry for them at home! ???? https://t.co/BJsBKW5jjD — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) September 25, 2018

The couple released the remix of the song Ruk Ruk from Helicopter Eela, which originally starred Tabu, a couple of hours ago.