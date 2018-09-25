Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 25.09.2018 | 5:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree Paltan Sui Dhaaga - Made In India Pataakha Manmarziyaan Loveratri
follow us on

Ajay Devgn’s Twitter PRANK seems to have annoyed Kajol

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The whole internet had a meltdown on Monday evening as Ajay Devgn ‘accidentally’ leaked wife Kajol’s personal mobile number on the Internet. Whole country flooded the timeline with different variants of ‘Hello Ji’ jokes on Kajol and of course brought up Ajay’s Zubaan Kesari endorsement and had a field day poking fun at everyone and everything associated with Ajay and Kajol. Few hours later, Ajay took to Twitter again and clarified that this time he had decided to prank the internet instead of his co-actors! He wrote, “Pranks on film set are so passé… so tried pulling one on you guys here @KajolAtUN.’ The number is fake and so Ajay had a great time laughing his heart out at the practical joke he pulled on us. But this of course irritated wife Kajol who took to Twitter to write, “Looks like your pranks are out of the studios now… But there is No Entry for them at home!” She even put an angry emoticon next to her tweet. Oops, looks like Ajay is in deep trouble. For those living under the rock, here’s what Ajay tweeted initially:

Ajay Devgn’s Twitter PRANK seems to have annoyed Kajol

“Kajol not in country.. co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 9820123300.”

On work front, Ajay just released Muhurat shot of his upcoming film epic drama Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior which is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, is scheduled to release on 22 November, 2019. He was last seen in Raid which did decent business. He is also producing Helicopter Eela which stars Kajol in lead role as a single mother.

The couple released the remix of the song Ruk Ruk from Helicopter Eela, which originally starred Tabu, a couple of hours ago.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

PHOTO ALERT: Ajay Devgn starrer Taanaji -…

Bharat schedule for Salman Khan after…

Kerala Flood Relief: Kerala Minister…

SCOOP: Jimmy Sheirgill replaces Randeep…

KERALA FLOODS: Rana Daggubati, John Abraham,…

When Bigg Boss met Bigg Boss: Kamal Haasan…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification