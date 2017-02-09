Ajay Devgn turns lover boy for his next

While he has of late been inclined towards action and comedy genre, Ajay Devgn is all set to revive his lover boy image. He has been a part of romantic films in the past like Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, U Me Aur Hum among others and the actor is now all set to collaborate with Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan.

Luv Ranjan will produce this film which is said to be a rom-com. Though there haven’t been any details on the title of the same, we hear that it is set at the backdrop of urban culture. Besides these, we spotted Ajay Devgn sporting a contemporary look for the film and if the picture is anything to go by we bet that his character will also be rather flirty, in the lines of a Casanova.

Besides Ranjan, the film will also be produced by Ankur Garg and it will mark the directorial debut of Editor Akiv Ali who has edited over 30 films in Bollywood including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Barfi! and the soon to release Jagga Jasoos. He has previously worked even on the Ajay Devgn film Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn is currently busy with Baadshaho which has him starring along with Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta among others. The actor is also supposed to kick start yet another film with Remo D’Souza which stars Sooraj Pancholi as well as revive Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise with its fourth instalment.