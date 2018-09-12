Ajay Devgn takes Arjun Kapoor under his wings

Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for India’s Most Wanted in Nepal with director Raj Kumar Gupta. Arjun plays the role of a dedicated RAW agent. Not many know that it was Ajay Devgan who recommended Arjun for the role.

A source close to the development reveals, “When Raj Kumar Gupta was shooting with Ajay Devgn for Raid, the director spoke about India’s Most Wanted to Ajay who thought Arjun would be the best person to do the role. That’s how Arjun Kapoor was brought in.”

That isn’t all. Ajay Devgn now intends to sign Arjun for a home production. Talks are on between the two and Arjun is expected to sign on the dotted line shortly.