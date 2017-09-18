Ajay Devgn-Tabu’s romantic comedy to release on Dussehra 2018

Ajay Devgn starrer contemporary romcom, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg will be festive treat for the audience on Dussehra, 19th October, 2018. The film also stars Tabu and a younger actress, the announcement for which is currently under wraps.

After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, this is the second of the multi-film association between Luv Films and T-Series.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, T-Series says, “We’re delighted to be presenting Luv Films’ next with Ajay Devgn. This not only strengthens our film slate for the upcoming year, but also our commitment to keep entertaining the global Indian audience.”

Ankur Garg, Producer, Luv Films, adds, “Given Ajay Devgn’s connect with the family audience and a great track record of his movies’ Box Office performance during festive occasions or national holidays, we find Dussehra to be an ideal time to treat the audience with our film.”

The yet untitled film will mark the debut of renowned editor Akiv Ali as a director.