Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 18.09.2017 | 10:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Baadshaho Judwaa 2 Daddy Lucknow Central Chef
follow us on

Ajay Devgn-Tabu’s romantic comedy to release on Dussehra 2018

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn-Tabu’s romantic comedy to release on Dussehra 2018

Ajay Devgn starrer contemporary romcom, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg will be festive treat for the audience on Dussehra, 19th October, 2018. The film also stars Tabu and a younger actress, the announcement for which is currently under wraps.

After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, this is the second of the multi-film association between Luv Films and T-Series.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, T-Series says, “We’re delighted to be presenting Luv Films’ next with Ajay Devgn. This not only strengthens our film slate for the upcoming year, but also our commitment to keep entertaining the global Indian audience.”

Ankur Garg, Producer, Luv Films, adds, “Given Ajay Devgn’s connect with the family audience and a great track record of his movies’ Box Office performance during festive occasions or national holidays, we find Dussehra to be an ideal time to treat the audience with our film.”

The yet untitled film will mark the debut of renowned editor Akiv Ali as a director.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Box Office: Baadshaho grosses Rs. 114 crores…

Baadshaho collects approx. 2.25 mil. USD…

Box Office: Baadshaho Day 12 in overseas

WOW! Ajay Devgn’s Raid goes on floors today

Box Office: Baadshaho Day 11 in overseas

Box Office: Baadshaho Day 10 in overseas

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification