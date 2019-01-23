Me Too: Ajay Devgn SUPPORTS the movement but warns about the people taking undue ADVANTAGE

Ajay Devgn who has been in the news lately for the movie Total Dhamaal spoke about the ongoing Me Too movement recently. He honestly spoke about what he felt about this revolution which started after Tanushree Dutta brought to light the prevalent sexism and harassment that takes place in the industry. She named names and the hell broke loose. She was not the only one as a lot of others then came forward with their stories about powerful men in Bollywood exploiting their position. The latest name to come up was that of director Rajkumar Hirani after his assistant from the movie Sanju alleged that he harassed her. Ajay Devgn reacted to this and told media that he supported the movement but one should be wary of the fake allegations made against people to take advantage of ongoing movement. He said that though most of the stories coming out are true, a thorough investigation is necessary to avoid someone getting framed despite being innocent.

Ajay said there are good and bad people in every industry. People should not stop working here just because of a few bad apples. Kajol said that it is the responsibility of the media to showcase what has happened accurately. She said it is important not to get dwarfed because a powerful man is involved. She said that everyone has a power to say their bit, highlight their story to the media and people will listen.

On the personal front, Ajay was asked if his daughter Nysa will be seen making a Bollywood debut to which he said that currently she has no plans as she is studying abroad but she can change her mind.

