Ajay Devgn shares an action-packed teaser and keeps us guessing who his co-star is

Ajay Devgn has developed a niche for himself in the action genre thanks to films like Singham, Singham Returns, Shivaay and Drishyam. Well, now we hear that the actor is all set on doing some more high-octane action sequences for an upcoming film. In fact, Devgn recently took to his Twitter handle sharing an action-packed clip of what to expect.

Sharing the teaser, Devgn Tweeted, “Here’s a teaser of something interesting coming up soon! #GuessTheX”. While it certainly is interesting to see the power packed fight sequences, we wonder who exactly is Ajay Devgn’s co-star, and what he means by ‘GuessTheX’?

Though alluding to someone helping him in the fight, Devgn doesn’t disclose much. While this certainly has our interest piqued to know more, we guess we will have to wait for the final reveal.

