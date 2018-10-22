Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.10.2018 | 2:27 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sui Dhaaga - Made In India AndhaDhun Pataakha LoveYatri Helicopter Eela Thugs of Hindostan
follow us on

Ajay Devgn shares an action-packed teaser and keeps us guessing who his co-star is

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn has developed a niche for himself in the action genre thanks to films like SinghamSingham ReturnsShivaay and Drishyam. Well, now we hear that the actor is all set on doing some more high-octane action sequences for an upcoming film. In fact, Devgn recently took to his Twitter handle sharing an action-packed clip of what to expect.

Ajay Devgn shares an action-packed teaser and keeps us guessing who his co-star is

Sharing the teaser, Devgn Tweeted, “Here’s a teaser of something interesting coming up soon! #GuessTheX”. While it certainly is interesting to see the power packed fight sequences, we wonder who exactly is Ajay Devgn’s co-star, and what he means by ‘GuessTheX’?

Though alluding to someone helping him in the fight, Devgn doesn’t disclose much. While this certainly has our interest piqued to know more, we guess we will have to wait for the final reveal.

Also Read: Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior: Saif Ali Khan trains in horse riding for his forthcoming film with Ajay Devgn

Tags : , , ,

Recommended for you

AMMA controversy: Kerala Minister advices…

No birthday celebrations for Amitabh…

PHOTO ALERT: Ajay Devgn starrer Taanaji -…

Bharat schedule for Salman Khan after…

Kerala Flood Relief: Kerala Minister…

SCOOP: Jimmy Sheirgill replaces Randeep…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification