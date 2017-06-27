Ajay Devgn to play Baba Ramdev?

Is Ajay Devgn all set to play the coolest godman in India? If reliable sources are to be believed, Ajay Devgn who was last seen in the underwhelming self-directed home production Shivaay may soon don the saffron for the role of Baba Ramdev.

The Baba, known to be colourful quirky and quite a scene-stealer in public spaces, definitely has a huge success story to prop up his image. Devgn is keen to explore the image. The earlier plan was to produce a television serial on Baba Ramdev with the talented Death In The Gunj actor Vikrant Massey in the lead. But after Vikrant developed a nose-in-the-air attitude about television, Devgn who was to produce the serial, has taken the story back to the board.

In all likelihood he will now produce a big-screen bio-pic on Baba Ramdev and will cast himself as the scene stealing Baba.

Says a source, “Talks of doing big-sceen bio-pic on Baba Ramdev gained credence only after Ajay Devgn decided to step in the role. With his purported epic on the Battle of Sargarhi showing no sign of progress it is full-throttle ahead with the Baba Ramdev bio-pic for Devgn.”