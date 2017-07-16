Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 17.07.2017 | 10:58 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Mom Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

Ajay Devgn out of Total Dhamaal? Indra Kumar denies, says Ajay is very much doing the film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Ajay Devgn

The year 2007 saw the release of the Sanjay Dutt starrer Dhamaal, a film which proved to be a goldmine at the Box-Office. Buoyed by the success of the film, the film’s maker Indra Kumar made Double Dhamaal, which again met with an encouraging response at the Box-Office. This time round, Indra Kumar announced the third instalment in the series called Total Dhamaal.

When Total Dhamaal was announced, the starcast consisted of Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. But, in some time, Sanjay Dutt walked out of the film citing unavailability of dates. Recently, there was also buzz that Ajay Devgn, too, has walked out of the film.

However, clarifying on the same, directed Indra Kumar denied the story of Ajay leaving the film. Indra Kumar informed to Bollywood Hungama stating, “This news is absolutely untrue. And I want to once again state that Ajay Devgn is very much a part of the superhit franchise. Total Dhamaal is an out and out family entertainer, just like Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal and we are looking forward to presenting it to audiences!”

Watch this space for more developments.

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

REVEALED: Here's when Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan…

WOW! Ajay Devgn to do a cameo in a Marathi…

SHOCKING: Anurag Basu didn’t allow Rishi &…

SHOCKING: Pandemonium over Jagga Jasoos…

SHOCKING! Preity Zinta BLASTS Farhan Akhtar…

REVEALED: The real reason why Ranbir Kapoor…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification