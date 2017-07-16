Ajay Devgn out of Total Dhamaal? Indra Kumar denies, says Ajay is very much doing the film

The year 2007 saw the release of the Sanjay Dutt starrer Dhamaal, a film which proved to be a goldmine at the Box-Office. Buoyed by the success of the film, the film’s maker Indra Kumar made Double Dhamaal, which again met with an encouraging response at the Box-Office. This time round, Indra Kumar announced the third instalment in the series called Total Dhamaal.

When Total Dhamaal was announced, the starcast consisted of Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. But, in some time, Sanjay Dutt walked out of the film citing unavailability of dates. Recently, there was also buzz that Ajay Devgn, too, has walked out of the film.

However, clarifying on the same, directed Indra Kumar denied the story of Ajay leaving the film. Indra Kumar informed to Bollywood Hungama stating, “This news is absolutely untrue. And I want to once again state that Ajay Devgn is very much a part of the superhit franchise. Total Dhamaal is an out and out family entertainer, just like Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal and we are looking forward to presenting it to audiences!”

Watch this space for more developments.