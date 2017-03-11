Ajay Devgn – Nana Patekar to collaborate on Marathi venture

It seems like Marathi films is the way to go, after the music giant T-Series announced their collaboration with Mahesh Manjrekar to produce Marathi film, we hear that the next to follow suit is none other than Ajay Devgn. In fact, Devgn who has earlier produced Ganesh Kadam’s Marathi period drama Vitti Dandu has now joined hands with filmmaker Abhinav Shukla and Nana Patekar to produce an untitled Marathi film.

Commenting on the same Satish Rajwade, who has been roped in to direct the venture that will feature Patekar in the lead role states that the yet untitled venture will be a thriller that revolves around Nana’s character.

As for the film itself, the yet to be titled project will be jointly produced by Ajay Devgan and Abhinav Shukla under their JV banner (ADFL & Watergate motion pictures) along with Nana Patekar.

