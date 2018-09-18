Ajay Devgn is keen to drop his intense image with his next

Ajay Devgn wants a change from the intense brooding image that he has acquired over the years. He is now doing the film entitled De De Pyar De which promises to be the most fun-filled rom-com of his career with debutant director Akiv Ali.

Luv Ranjan who produces the film says it’s a light bubbly rom-com. “Ajay has done a lot of fun stuff in the Golmaal series. But his romantic films have largely been intense brooding, dark. This time the romance is in the fun mode. Audiences will get to see him like never before,” says Luv Ranjan.

Devgn’s co-star in this unusual romantic outing is Rakul Preet Singh. “After watching Ajay romance Rakul, love on the screen will never be the same again,” promises Ranjan. And it isn’t just Devgn who dropping his intense image for a romp in the realm of rom-com. The super-intense Tabu too is in it for fun.

Says Luv Ranjan, “I can’t believe I am working with one of the greatest actresses of our country. She is so much fun. You’ll see her in a completely different avatar in this film. Ajay and Tabu have shown their fun side in Golmaal. But this is a completely different ballgame.”

