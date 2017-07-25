Bollywood Hungama
Ajay Devgn Ffilm Productions and WaterGate Production announce their line-up for 2017-19

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Ajay Devgn Ffilm Productions

Ajay Devgn Ffilm Productions and WaterGate Production recently launched the exciting poster of Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior, which sees Ajay Devgn essay the aspiring role of Tanaji Malusare, Shivaji’s trusted general, who was deputed to head the mission to capture Kondana Fort (present day Sinhagad) from the claws of the Mughal Empire.

The artistic poster garnered tremendous response across the country, with Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior being the third ambitious project announced by Ajay Devgn Ffilm Productions and WaterGate Production. It is all set to release in 2019.

The companies had recently announced the scripted biopic series on Swami Baba Ramdev: The Untold Story tracing Swami Baba Ramdev and his able partner Acharya Balakrishna’s fascinating and inspirational journey, which will be aired on Discovery. The show will celebrate Baba’s journey from a life of anonymity to a national icon, international cult figure and now business mogul.

Moreover, a second announcement was made regarding an untitled Marathi film on floor, which stars Nana Patekar in lead and directed by Satish Rajwade, which will have Ajay Devgn doing a cameo. The film is touted to be a family drama and it also stars Sumeet Raghavan and Iravati Harshe.

With three diverse projects already revealed, further announcements are expected in the weeks to follow from Ajay Devgn Ffilm Productions and WaterGate Production, for 2017-2019.

Watch this space for more updates.

