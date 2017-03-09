Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father admitted in hospital

Amidst hectic professional and personal commitments, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently juggling between her residence and the hospital after her father got hospitalized recently. While there aren’t many details about the same, we hear that Krishnaraj Rai has been admitted at Lilavati Hospital in suburban Mumbai for the past two weeks and has currently been shifted to Intensive Care Unit.

Reports started surfacing about Krishnaraj Rai undergoing medical treatment after Aishwarya Rai was snapped making constant visits to the suburban hospital. From what we hear, the actress’ father has been facing health troubles since January and she had to recently even cut short her Dubai trip to return to the city to tend to her ailing father. In fact, even Abhishek Bachchan returned from New York to be by his father-in-law’s side.