Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Fanney Khan gets delayed as co-star Rajkummar Rao suffers an ankle fracture!

Rajkummar Rao will have to wait for some more time to romance Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on screen in Atul Manjrekar’s Fanney Khan. It seems destiny has some other plans for the two actors whose film is being produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor. A few days ago the first schedule between Aishwarya and Rajkummar got cancelled as her outfits were not ready on time. Now that schedule which had been postponed to October 26 is not happening as the actor fractured his ankle on the sets of Farah Khan’s show Lip Sing Battle which is aired on Star Plus.

Says a source, “It happened on Saturday when Rajkummar was shooting for Farah’s show. He was trying to jump from a height during rehearsals and hit a matka while dancing to ‘Chin Ta Ta Chinta Chita’ from Rowdy Rathore but lost his balance. Raj was doing a taekwondo turn n kick in air. He did it perfectly all six times that he rehearsed but on the seventh time just landed badly and fell at an awkward angle and fractured his ankle. As it was his starting act, the shoot was immediately cancelled. He was in a great deal of pain so Farah put him in her car and took him to the Kokilaben Hospital. It wasn’t very responsible for Rajkummar to do such a tough dance step without much rehearsal – that too, just four days before his Fanney Khan shoot with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Poor guy, he’s feeling very upset as it’s never happened to him till now and for letting Ash down but sometimes these things happen.”

The source says, “The consequences are tremendous. Rajkummar may undergo a surgery today or tomorrow. His dates with Aishwarya were from October 26 but obviously now he won’t be able to shoot so soon. The actor will have to rest it out for the next couple of weeks which means Aishwarya’s dates will get wasted. She’s been informed about it and is naturally concerned about Raj. Aishwarya is also a thorough professional and has an extremely busy date diary so one wonders what will happen on those combination dates of hers and Rajkummar?”

Producer of Fanney Khan, Prernaa Arora says, “It is rather unfortunate that Rajkummar Rao has fractured his leg. Yes he has surgery scheduled for the same. I hope he gets well soon and yes we will have to postpone the shoot of Fanney Khan. We will figure the dates once we know when Raj will recover and get a clearance from his doctors.”

The other actor in the film, Anil Kapoor has completed some of his portions in it. Aishwarya is yet to shoot. The shoot with Rajkummar was to happen post Diwali but till the doctors give a clearance nobody knows when the actor will begin his shoot with her.