Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walking against the background of Fawad Khan reciting shayari is poetry in motion

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently in Doha for Manish Malhotra’s prestigious show. She wore a dazzling ivory and red gown with a brilliantly flowing trail and mesmerised us with her stunning form on the ramp. She proved it that there won’t be anyone as regal and timeless like her. Both Manish and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared photos from the event on social media. Many don’t know that this time around, Manish changed the presentation of his show altogether. Instead of music, he played shayari in the background. The voiceover was given by the Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan himself. She was reciting beautiful poetry while Aishwarya walking on the ramp is like watching a beautiful painting in motion. Manish channelled his inner old world charm for the show and the result is for everyone to see. Take a look at the video below:

Fans are also reminiscing about the fact that two starred in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Though they were not paired together, it was a treat to see them on silver screen in same project. It would be super great if the two are signed in for a film with each other. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released when a ban on Pakistan artistes was being implemented by the government. So sadly we could not see more of Fawad after some really amazing movies like Kapoor & Sons, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Khoobsurat. Let’s hope that he is able to work again in Bollywood. He already has a ready fan base out here who want to see him in Bollywood films. Check out more pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the show right here:

