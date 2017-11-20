Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to sponsor cleft lips surgery for 100 children on her late father’s birth anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has showcased her support for a couple of social causes, has now decided to extend her help to children suffering from cleft lips and palates. The actress will be collaborating with an NGO for the same purpose and will be funding the surgeries of 100 children facing the disorder.

Not just that, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be doing this as a gift to her late father who too had backed the same initiative in 2014 through the Aishwarya Rai Foundation. It is her father’s birth anniversary today that is November 20. The actress will be joining hands with Smile Train India for the initiative and will also be announcing today as the Day of Smiles.

However, we hear that this is not the first time the actress is supporting this charity but has been doing so for the past nine years. She is also the goodwill ambassador of the NGO and decided to take this initiative forward.

It is reportedly being said that Aishwarya will be visiting a popular suburban hospital in Mumbai to meet the cleft lip patients and will be accompanied by his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Vrinda Rai for the same.

On the film front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was last seen in Karan Johar’s blockbuster Ae Dil Hai Mushkil will next star in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanney Khan along with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The actress, who plays the role of a diva singer in the film, has already kick started the shoot of the same in Mumbai.