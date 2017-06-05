OMG! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set for a film with Anil Kapoor after 17 years

From Taal to Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have already starred opposite each other in two films. Now, recent reports have it that two are sharing screen space and it will be in the forthcoming Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra film Fanney Khan.

Last year, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra had announced that after making a film with Sonam Kapoor (Delhi 6) and Harshvardhan Kapoor (Mirzya), the director-producer will be producing a film for their father Anil Kapoor. Also, the first look of the film was released on social media with Anil in a blingy avatar. But not much about the film has been discussed since then.

And now, reportedly Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is joining the star cast but no details of her character have been revealed. Also, it has been learnt that the actress will not be paired romantically with Anil for the film. Another producer of the film, Prernaa Arora confirmed that the actress is indeed coming on board but the former beauty queen has remained silent on the same.

However, earlier, the actress had once hinted about signing a new film during the Cannes Film Festival. Without mentioning any details, Aishwarya had asserted that after a break of five months, she is all set to resume work and had chosen two scripts. One amongst them is said to be Fanney Khan

On the other hand, rumours have it that Fanney Khan is a remake of English – Dutch film Everybody’s Famous directed by Dominique Derudde. But there has been no further information about the same. The film also marks the directorial debut of renowned ad maker Atul Manjrekar.