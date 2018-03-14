Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reunites with director Rohan Sippy after 15 years for a thriller

They came together exactly 15 years ago in a film called Kuch Na Kaho. And now the film’s director Rohan Sippy and leading lady Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are all set to reunite for a film where Aishwarya will play the hero. Says a source close to the development, “The thriller will be centred around Aishwarya’s character. It will also have a younger romantic lead, two popular stars, alongside Aishwarya. But she will play the main protagonist.”

The romantic thriller to be jointly co-produced by Siddharth Anand and KriArj Entertainment goes on the floor later this year. It will be shot in Australia and Mumbai. Says a source close to Aishwarya, “Aishwarya is very excited about this project. She and Rohan go back a long way. Rohan Sippy is one of Abhishek’s closest friends. After she did Rohan’s Kuch Na Kaho opposite Abhishek, Aishwarya was supposed to star in Rohan Sippy’s Bluff Master with Abhishek. But she had to be replaced by Priyanka Chopra at the last minute. To be coming together with Rohan after so many years is fantastic. Aishwarya will be going in for a completely new look in this film.”

