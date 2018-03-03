Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Pharrell Williams do a secret photoshoot?

Earlier this week, Ranveer Singh announced that he is hosting Holi party for American musician and rapper Pharrell Williams. The party was a super success as Pharrell Williams played Holi with Ranveer and several fans. Now, it has been learned that Pharrell Williams did a secret photoshoot with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

According to a leading tabloid, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did a special shoot with Pharrell Williams on March 1. It was shot for a coveted magazine and they would announce it soon. The shoot took place at Mehboob Studios, Bandra. A source revealed that Aishwarya has previously shot with several Hollywood stars including Martin Henderson, Dylan McDermott, Colin Firth, and Steve Martin among others.

It was the first time she met Pharrell Williams and they hit it off well. During the shoot, Pharrell asked her about Bollywood movies, food and music. She even exchanged her Hollywood experience with Pharrell. The shoot was kept under wraps and the photoshoot reportedly went well. The magazine will also be sharing some candid moments between the stars from two different industries.

On the film front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, will next star in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s production Fanne Khan along with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film brings Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya for the third time together. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, it is slated to release on July 13, 2018.

