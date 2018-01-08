Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pays handsome tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Like most Indians, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a Lata Mangeshkar fan most of her life. It is with much pride and pleasure that she plays a singer and huge fan of the Goddess Of all melodious things in Atul Manjrekar’s Fanne Khan.

While Aishwarya is not allowed to talk about the role, a source close to the actress revealed, “She plays a popular singer in the film and a fan of Lataji. You can’t escape the Nightingale’s influence if you’re playing a singer.”

The source further informs that producer Prernaa Arora is trying to acquire the rights for a few of the Nightingale’s most famous melodies. “Aishwarya will sing original tracks as well as Lataji’s numbers in Fanne Khan. That isn’t the film’s only connection with Lataji. In the film, Anil Kapoor’s daughter who plays an aspiring singer is named Lata,” says the source.

When asked how she felt about Aishwarya leaning toward Lataji as her role model in Fanne Khan the Nightingale remarked, “It is good to hear that she is fond of my singing. Aishwarya is so beautiful and she does full justice to my songs. I think I sang for her for the first time in Mohabbatein. The number ‘Humko Humhi Se Chura Lo’ was a big hit. It’s a beautiful melody and Aishwarya looked lovely lip-syncing it on screen.”

Lataji goes on to express her fondness for the entire Bachchan family. “I am very fond of Bachchanji and Jayaji. And I think they are fond of me too. Abhishek and Aishwarya make a handsome couple. The Bachchans are indeed the pride of the film industry.”