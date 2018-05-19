Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Deepika Padukone who will star in Shah Rukh Khan’s Salute?

A while back we had reported that the Rakesh Sharma biopic that starred Shah Rukh Khan had finally been titled as Salute. However, while the actor has already begun prep work for the film, the female lead had yet to be finalized. Now we hear that the makers of the film have shortlisted two actresses in the final run up. The two actresses who are equally big in their own right we hear are none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Commenting on the same a source close to the film, Salute informs us, “The makers of Salute have been on the lookout for the lead actress for some time now and have finally narrowed it down to just two names viz. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.” Continuing further the source adds, “Though as of now it is just these two names, a final decision will be taken soon and an official announcement of the same will be made via the known media networks. However till then everyone will have to await the final credit list of the film.”

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan who is currently busy with his Aanand L Rai film Zero is looking to start filming Salute in September this year. The reason behind locking a September date for starting the film is so that Shah Rukh can commence work on Salute and take a break to promote Zero.

As of now an official announcement on the female lead for Salute is awaited.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Salute to go on floors in September, to release next year