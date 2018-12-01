AIRLIFT director Raja Krishna Menon to produce a Netflix film, here is everything we know so far

Raja Krishna Menon – Who is known for his movies Airlift and Chef, will now produce a Netflix original, however he won’t be directing it. News is that his assistant director Udai Singh Pawar will be directing it instead. The details of this movie is not known yet and therefore we don’t know what genre it will cater to. This untitled film will surely will be interesting since Menon has handled diverse subjects in the past and he does human interest stories pretty well. While Airlift did pretty well at the box office, his Chef could not impress the masses. He vowed never to do remakes again.

Not many know but Raja Krishna Menon has done two more films before Airlift and Chef. They are called: Bas Yun Hi and Barah Aana. As a filmmaker, he has always advocated for movies which are above and beyond its star power. Here’s hoping that his Netflix film is an example of the same.

Raja currently has his hands full with making of a film on the life and times of boxer Dingko Singh. He has roped in Shahid Kapoor for the same. Shahid is currently shooting for the Arjun Reddy remake which is titled Kabir Singh. Post this, he would be working on Dingko Singh. We currently have no timeline for the Netflix film. Stay tuned to find out more about this project exclusively on Bollywood Hungama.

Also Read: REVEALED: Shahid Kapoor to play boxer Dingko Singh in this Raja Krishna Menon’s film