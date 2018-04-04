AIB Knockout controversy: Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor don’t get interim relief, decision made by HC

The popular internet sensation AIB decided to use its humour in a twisted way in what they called AIB Knockout. Inspired by the western format of a roast, this fundraiser event fueled up a major controversy. Followed by it, FIRs were filed against Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, the AIB team and a few celebs who were a part of the show on the grounds of obscenity and pornography. Now, yet another development in the case is that Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor haven’t been granted interim relief.

AIB Knockout, that was held in 2015, was a humorous show that cracked jokes on the film industry. However, the jokes offended many Indian citizens who went on to file PILs against the Bollywood celebrities who were a part of the show and some of them who were dragged into the jokes too for promoting obscenity and pornographic content.

On Tuesday, the High Court quashed the actors’ plea of granting interim relief to them by further adding that they would require the approval of the Acting Chief Justice VK Tahilramani’s court. The bench headed by Justice R M Savant and Sarang Kotwal also directed that the matter about their interim relief will be heard along with two other pleas in relation to the case.

The said two pleas include one filed by AIB member Rohan Joshi who has sought that the FIR filed against him be quashed. And the other one in question is PIL filed by a law professor in the city. This PIL is filed against the organizers and participants on the show and also urges the HC to form guidelines to monitor digital platforms like YouTube in order to avoid such controversies in the future.

On the other hand, the actors, namely Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have, in their plea, sought interim relief, by means of which they want the Mumbai and Pune police to refrain from taking any coercive action against them.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh to be paid whopping 5 crore for his 15-minute performance at Indian Premier League?