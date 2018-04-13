Adorable! Shahid Kapoor can’t stop smiling and here’s why

Shahid Kapoor is a brilliant actor and indulgent husband but first, he is a doting dad. Shahid’s life has changed 360 degrees after he became a dad to Misha. When he is not shooting, he is busy spending time with his toddler and wife Mira. Both Shahid and Mira have strong opinion about parenting about parenting and at times are extremely radical but it is equally true that they are hands on parents and do not let anything come in the way from Misha having a normal childhood.

Today, Shahid took to Twitter to post yet another candid with Misha and we can’t help but go all AWWW! Shahid has propped himself on floor as Misha in standing and talking to him. He wrote, “When you know. Nothing else matters.” One look at the picture and you would understand that Misha is regaling him with a story and he is listening to her in rapt attention. Now, is this not love…what is?

The couple had revealed recently that they are planning to have another baby soon. A veteran journalist recently bumped into Mira Misha and Shahid on flight and wrote how ‘normal’ they treat her and appreciated that there is no entourage of nannies following them around. Check out cute pic of Misha and Shahid below.

