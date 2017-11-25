Adnan Sami accuses Pakistanis of not respecting their own artists

Adnan Sami, who is of Indian-Pakistani origin, has been trolled quite frequently, especially by Pakistanis after the singer acquired Indian citizenship in 2015. According to online reports, the musician’s father is of Pakistani origin whereas his mother is said to be an Indian Kashmiri. Adnan, known to speak his heart out, in an explosive interview made many confessions but one statement that he apparently made was about how Pakistan doesn’t respect its own artists.

Referencing his own experience, Adnan spoke about how he was trolled by many Pakistanis on social media and otherwise, for apparently abandoning Pakistan. While asserting that he will get trolled for whatever he says in the future as well, Sami spoke about the incident of how Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was initially never valued for his talent in Pakistan until songwriter Peter Gabriel collaborated with him. It was only after that, according to Adnan, did Pakistan start hailing the musical talent of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Furthermore, media reports have it that Adnan Sami was initially denied Pakistani citizenship after which he applied for an Indian citizenship. Talking about the same, Adnan mentioned that the ill treatment of Pakistani government is a testimony of how artists are treated in the country. He also asserted that he is more than happy to be a citizen of India as he believes that he has received immense love and support from the country. The musician-singer went on to add that he is even willing to be trolled in this case.

On the other hand, referring to the incident when Pakistani artists failed to speak up on Uri attacks that happened in India in 2016, Adnan Sami condemned their behavior by urging that they should have indeed spoken about the issue at least on the grounds of humanity especially considering that they had come out in support of places like Orlando and Munich who too were under attack. While he did maintain that they need not have said anything against their government or country, they could have at least spoken for the people as they owed it to them after the kind of love they had showered upon them and also embraced them as artists.