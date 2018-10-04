Aditya Roy Kapur is the new addition in this Anurag Basu – Bhushan Kumar film

Well, the list of the ensemble cast of the Anurag Basu film just got longer! Aditya Roy Kapur is the latest addition to this star cast which already features names like Saif Ali Khan and Rajkummar Rao. However let’s say that we are the least bit surprised. Reason? We hear that the film is being made on the lines or Life In A Metro.

This 2007 sleeper hit of Anurag Basu featured quite a bit of Bollywood celebrities. Showcasing four different stories trapped in the complex web of urban relationships, the stories were different yet connected in a way. And yet again a similar concept of this kind of anthology will be brought forth by Anurag Basu.

This time around we hear that the stories will be a funny take on love. As for Aditya Roy Kapur, we hear that he was recently approached for the film and he was immediately on board. Reports state that when Aditya heard about his role, he was quite excited and signed on the dotted line. Also, it is being said that he will be sharing screen space with Taapsee Pannu for his part of the story

Not too long ago, we had reported that Taapsee is being replaced by Thugs Of Hindostan actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. But it is being said that the makers have got on board, both the actresses, albeit for different stories. If reports are to be believed, this Anurag Basu film is expected to feature as many as seven popular faces from Bollywood.

Besides the trio and Saif Ali Khan and Rajkummar Rao, this untitled film of Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar may also feature Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra amongst others. Reports have it that considering the huge star cast the makers are facing difficulties over date issues.

Coming to Aditya Roy Kapur, it is yet to be seen if the actor will shoot this film before Sadak 2 or later. Also, Anurag Basu has another film in the pipeline which was announced earlier. We are talking about Imali with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao.