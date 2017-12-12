Aditya Chopra suggested Italian venue for Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli wedding

It was Anushka Sharma’s mentor and confidant producer-filmmaker Aditya Chopra who suggested an Italian venue away from prying eyes, for Anushka’s wedding with Virat Kohli. Aditya Chopra, a notorious paparazzi shirker, had opted for a wedding in Italy with Rani Mukerji in 2014.

Says a source close to Aditya Chopra, “It was Adi’s idea that Anushka and Virat have their wedding in Italy. He warned them that a desi wedding would turn into a tamasha with the paparazzi and gate crashers having a field day.”

Apparently, Anushka Sharma who consults Adi on all important matters, took Adi’s advice seriously, “From Adi’s lips on to Virat’s ears,” says the source. And that’s how the Italian wedding happened. No one in the film industry was invited for Anushka Sharma’s wedding with cricketer Virat Kohli. Not even her closest buddies Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan who apparently were in the know about her wedding plans but unable to attend the wedding in Milan.

But Adi Chopra and Rani were invited. “They would have liked to attend, but Adi is busy supervising Thugs Of Hindostan. We heard Rani saying she would love to attend Anushka’s wedding. But they can’t take their daughter along,” a source from Yash Raj reveals.