Aditi Rao Hydari to attend the ‘Teach For Change’ Annual Fundraiser in Hyderabad

Aditi Rao Hydari, who will next be seen in Daas Dev, is now all set to extend her support towards a social cause. The actress has been invited to hometown Hyderabad to attend a fundraiser. The initiative is a part of the ‘Teach For Change’ campaign and Aditi will be the chief guest.

Aditi Rao Hydari has been invited to her hometown ‘Teach For Change’ Annual fundraiser that will be held at Falaknuma Palace. Aditi, who has always championed the cause of education, will lend her voice and strength to the initiative that aims to improve the overall standards of literacy at government schools in the city.

It is a known fact that the actress belongs to a royal family from Hyderabad. Sources close to the actress claim that her roots in the city and the recent resounding success of Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai have led to a huge rise in her popularity down south. The source added that her contribution to literacy and education is also another reason that made her a perfect choice for the cause. In fact, the ‘Teach For Change’ initiative is currently active in over a hundred government schools in Hyderabad.

The evening of the fundraiser will begin with Aditi walking into the grand 101 Dining Hall of the palace. Following which, the actress will address the guests and attendees and launch the Teach For Change Academic Year – 2018.

Honored to be a part of such noble cause, Aditi also spoke about how she is looking forward for the same. She said, “Public education solves every problem that plagues our country. Only a solid education system can break the vicious circle of illiteracy, unemployment and poverty. I am honoured to be associated with such a noble cause. I will do everything I can for this revolutionary initiative.”

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the Bollywood blockbuster Padmaavat as Alauddin Khilji’s first wife Mehrunissa.

