WHAT! This actor to spoof his own debut film!

After having won everyone’s hearts and attention with his quirky reviews of Bollywood films, Kanan Gill got signed for Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming film Noor. Those in the know, will swear by Kanan Gill’s ‘pretentious’ movie review skills on his YouTube show, which has been immensely ‘liked’ by many across the globe.

With his debut film Noor up for release soon, Kanan Gill has now proposed to do a ‘Pretentious Movie Review’ of the film. Speaking about the same, Kanan Gill said that, he knew of many details which many others wouldn’t. He added that he could pull this off better than anyone else. While the details of the same are being worked upon, do watch this space for developments.

Besides Sonakshi Sinha and Kanan Gill, Noor also stars Shibani Dandekar, Purab Kohli and a cameo by Sunny Leone, who plays an actress in the film. While the film has been directed by Sunhil Sippy, it is being readied to release on 21 April this year.