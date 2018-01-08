Actor Shrivallabh Vyas passes away

Shrivallabh Vyas, fondly known as Pallav by his friends, earned fame with his role as Eeshwar in Lagaan. While the actor has been a part of several films across varied languages, a day ago the news of his sad demise has left many bereaved.

Shrivallabh Vyas passed away at the age of 60 at his Jaipur residence on Sunday, January 7. The actor had suffered a brain stroke in 2008 whilst shooting for a film and since then was left paralyzed. His wife, along with their kids had relocated to Rajasthan due to financial constraints and after staying in Jaisalmer for a while, shifted to Jaipur.

Shrivallabh Vyas shared a good rapport with a few stars from the Bollywood fraternity including Aamir Khan and his NSD [National School of Drama] friends Irrfan Khan and Manoj Bajpayee. The actors, in the past, have helped Vyas and his family during their financial crisis. In fact, Aamir even visited the actor’s residence when he was in Rajasthan shooting for PK.

Besides Lagaan, Shrivallabh Vyas has also played prominent roles in the films like Sarfarosh, Shool, Dil Bole Hadippa and even Ketan Mehta’s Sardar.

We at Bollywood Hungama extend our heartfelt condolences to the actor’s family.