Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha raises a new issue for protecting animals

Although we don’t hear much of his Bollywood ventures, Shatrughan Sinha is currently in news for his political career. The actor turned politician has now raised a new issue in order to contribute to the welfare of animals. Recent reports reveal that Sinha jumped into action after PETA contacted him about dissection of animals.

In fact, Shatrughan Sinha, who is also the Former Health Minister, sent a letter to the Medical Council of India President Dr. Jayshree Mehta in relation to the dissection of animals. The Minister of Parliament has urged the doctor to stop the practices and experimentation on animals for the postgraduate medical courses.

He has further extended his support to PETA by asking the Medical Council President to opt for alternative methods. While PETA has claimed that many countries abroad, in places like the U.S and Canada have been using non-animal techniques as a part of the medical courses, they have further asked India to follow the footsteps for protection of the animal species in the country.

In the letter written by Sinha, he has also requested Mehta to adopt these methods besides supporting PETA in its endeavor. If reports are to be believed, Sinha has suggested alternatives which are said to be cost efficient, computer assisted learning, clinical exercises and human patient simulation technologies amongst others. It is also being said that these technologies are used by top medical schools worldwide.

