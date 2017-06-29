The Academy of Motion Pictures invites Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. FIND OUT FOR WHAT!

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (popularly known as Oscars) has always been an event to watch out for. This year, in an attempt to bring diversity, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has sent invitations to as many as 774 invitations. These names include personalities from Bollywood as well, including the likes of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Irrfan Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

Besides the aforementioned names, there are other Bollywood personalities like Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Goutam Ghose, Mrinal Sen, Sooni Taraporevala (writer), Arjun Bhasin (costume designer) and Anand Patwardhan (documentary maker) and the well-known sound designer Amrit Pritam Dutta.

As reported in the ‘Hollywood Reporter’, this year, the said awards’ body has upped their invitations to 744 as compared to that of 683 last year. These Indian names will be seen rubbing shoulders like Gal Gadot, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Kravitz, Terry Crews, Riz Ahmed and Donald Glover. The said article also stated that the basic requirement was that a candidate should have had demonstrated excellent accomplishments in the field of motion pictures.

Speaking about the same, Cheryl Boone Isaacs (President- Academy Awards) said that the conversation that the academy had been having for the last couple years had really energized theirs, their members and the community’s base.

Watch this space for developments.