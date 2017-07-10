Abhishek Kapoor talks about the Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath and this is what he has to say

Abhishek Kapoor, who previously collaborated with Sushant Singh Rajput in the actor’s debut film Kai Po Che, is all set to launch yet another star – Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. He is all set to mount their film, Kedarnath produced by his first cousin Ekta Kapoor and the producer duo – Prernaa Arora and Arjun Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment. For the very first time, he opens up about the film which is said to be a pilgrimage love story.

Asserting the same, Abhishek Kapoor aka Gattu said,”Kedarnath is a love story set on a pilgrimage. I believe it is important to look inwards as filmmakers and soak in the vast beauty of this country, its culture and its stories. Our country is a treasure trove of spiritual experiences and I would like to present that to our people. I believe Kedarnath is a story that the world will want to watch.”

Speaking of his decision to cast Sara, whose debut has become the talk of B-town, Abhishek stated, “We are a filmmaking company and will strive to tell stories with those who fit our vision the best. Casting newcomers is not a deliberate move but a natural process. Sara is a beautiful bundle of energy. The new talent we bring in today will be the future of the industry.”

Quite naturally he is also excited to be working with his sister Ekta and her banner Balaji Motion Pictures. “Ekta is my sister, a very enterprising media personality & has been part of Kedarnath from the development stage,” he said adding, “My engagement with Prernaa and Arjun (KriArj Ent), has been very refreshing. They bring a creative energy as producers and are able to see the vision in a holistic way. Movies are a people’s business and you deal with personalities on a daily basis and I believe that KriArj has the right personality to be film producers.”

Not someone to be unduly perturbed by the memory of his last failure, Fitoor, he candidly mentioned, “I have seen many failures in my life. From my career as an actor to my directorial debut, failure teaches you a lot. Fitoor taught me that every idea comes with a certain budget and one needs to operate within that.”

Abhishek’s own banner Guy In the Sky Pictures has been immersed in content development over the last two years. Self-admittedly he conceded that his banner is in talks with various directors, who he hopes will bring these stories to life.’ He also admits that he has finalized the script for his next film after Kedarnath, adding, “It will star a new boy.”