Abhishek Kapoor breaks silence on Kedarnath release date controversy

There has been a lot of adverse reports about the alleged fall-out between director Abhishek Kapoor and his producer Prernaa Arora. Apparently Prernaa is against releasing Kedarnath, the film featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Saif’s daughter Sara Khan, on December 21, the date on which the new Shah Rukh Khan starrer directed by Aanand Rai is scheduled for release. However, reports say, Abhishek is inisistent.

Abhishek took time off from his shooting at Film City in Mumbai to have his say. Sighing he says, “This is so pointless, and senseless. We announced the release date of Kedarnath long ago. We didn’t jump into it just because I wanted to compete with Mr Shah Rukh Khan’s film. Our release date December 21 was decided months ago. And my producers are very much on the same page as me.” But it’s reported that producer Prernaa Arora is dead-set against releasing Kedarnath on the same day as Shah Rukh’s untitled film with Aanand Rai. Abhishek says, “Who is saying this? It’s not true at all. There is absolutely no friction with my producers on this issue.”

However Prernaa Arora confirms that Abhishek Kapoor and she are indeed not on the same page as far as the release of Kedarnath on December 21 is concerned. Continues Abhishek, “I see no problem in releasing Kedarnath on the same Friday as the Aanand L Rai film with Shah Rukh Khan. Two big films being released on the same Friday is not uncommon anymore. There are only 52 Fridays to choose from. There are bound to be clashes…and why call them a clash? Why not see the co-existence of two films on the same Friday as a chance for the audience to see two good films? I am pretty sure Kedarnath and the other film will find their audience.”

Such insistence on his viewpoint is getting Abhishek Kapoor the reputation of an arrogant and difficult filmmaker. “Who calls me arrogant and difficult?” challenges Abhishek. “I don’t think I am any of that. I am just a very dedicated filmmaker doing his job. Some people may feel I’ve temporarily lost the right to be assertive over what I think to be right, because my last film Fitoor didn’t work. But I am very proud of Fitoor. I made the film that I wanted to. It didn’t work because it didn’t connect with the audience. I will continue to shoot as I think right. We are halfway through the film. We should be done by June 2018 and then we’ll ready the film for release in December 2018.”

Abhishek Kapoor is all praise for his lead pair in Kedarnath. “Sushant Singh Rajput whom I directed in Kai Po Che has evolved beautifully. As for Sara Ali Khan, she is glorious. She will take the nation by storm. Let the film release. All the complaints will stop.”