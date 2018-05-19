Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.05.2018 | 1:26 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Raazi Sanju 102 Not Out Kalank Race 3 Bioscopewala
follow us on

Abhishek Dogra’s next starring Abhay Deol to be produced by Vinod Bachchan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Remember Abhishek Dogra? Yes the same guy who directed the film Dolly Ki Doli and is currently working on the Varun Sharma – Govinda starrer FryDay. Well, we now hear that Dogra has been roped in to direct a film that will star Abhay Deol. If that wasn’t all, reports also state that the said film will be produced by Vinod Bachchan.

Abhishek Dogra’s next starring Abhay Deol to be produced by Vinod Bachchan

Commenting on the same, a source adds, “Vinod Bachchan has roped in Abhishek Dogra to direct a film that will feature Abhay Deol. However, as of now no details of the film are available. Currently the makers are still working on the casting of the film that is likely to be locked in a couple of weeks.” While the source doesn’t add any details on lead actress, reports state that the makers of the film have approached Huma Qureshi to feature in the film. When prodded for details on the lead actress, the source goes on to add, “It is still too early to comment on that. Right now the makers of the film are still to finalize the female lead. But it will be done soon.”

As for the lead actor, Abhay Deol, whose last Bollywood outing was Nanu Ki Jaanu will also be seen in the sequel to the previous released film Happy Bhag Jayegi that is titled Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and The Field that will also feature Brendan Fraser.

Also Read: 10 years after Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Abhay Deol returns with a comedy Nanu Ki Jaanu

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

The India Pavilion shines at Cannes Film…

Is Huma Qureshi doing Pink director…

Box Office: October stays steady at Rs 32.13…

BO update: Beyond the Clouds & Nanu Ki Jaanu…

Govinda to play triple role in this Pahlaj…

I&B Ministry to clamp down on…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification