Abhishek Dogra’s next starring Abhay Deol to be produced by Vinod Bachchan

Remember Abhishek Dogra? Yes the same guy who directed the film Dolly Ki Doli and is currently working on the Varun Sharma – Govinda starrer FryDay. Well, we now hear that Dogra has been roped in to direct a film that will star Abhay Deol. If that wasn’t all, reports also state that the said film will be produced by Vinod Bachchan.

Commenting on the same, a source adds, “Vinod Bachchan has roped in Abhishek Dogra to direct a film that will feature Abhay Deol. However, as of now no details of the film are available. Currently the makers are still working on the casting of the film that is likely to be locked in a couple of weeks.” While the source doesn’t add any details on lead actress, reports state that the makers of the film have approached Huma Qureshi to feature in the film. When prodded for details on the lead actress, the source goes on to add, “It is still too early to comment on that. Right now the makers of the film are still to finalize the female lead. But it will be done soon.”

As for the lead actor, Abhay Deol, whose last Bollywood outing was Nanu Ki Jaanu will also be seen in the sequel to the previous released film Happy Bhag Jayegi that is titled Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and The Field that will also feature Brendan Fraser.

Also Read: 10 years after Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Abhay Deol returns with a comedy Nanu Ki Jaanu