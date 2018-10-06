Abhishek Bachchan to feature in Ragini MMS director Pawan Kripalani’s horror comedy Tantrik

Abhishek Bachchan, who had taken a sabbatical for two years, returned to movies this year with Anurag Kashyap‘s romance drama, Manmarziyaan. The film showcased a new side of the actor and definitely is a second inning for him. With that being said, it seems like the actor is actively signing projects. According to a report in a leading daily, Abhishek Bachchan will reportedly star in Ragini MMS director Pawan Kripalani’s horror comedy.

The report revealed that the film has been titled Tantrik and it will go on floors in 2019 in Mumbai. The director Pawan Kripalani is still scouting for locations and soon will be finalizing it. Also, the leading lady will also be soon roped in too. Though the actor and director are yet to confirm the news, it will be interesting to see Abhishek dive into this genre.

Besides this project, Abhishek Bachchan will also be starring in Sarvesh Mewara’s Gulab Jamun which will reunite him with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. They will star together after eight years since their last film Mani Ratnam’s Raavan in 2010.

