Abhay Deol to pair opposite THIS HEROINE in Happy Bhag Jayegi’s sequel! And…it’s NOT Diana Penty!

Last year saw the release of the Abhay Deol- Diana Penty starrer Happy Bhag Jayegi. The film went to become a runaway hit at the Box-Office. The success of this film has now apparently encouraged its makers to get ready with its next instalment.

As per Bollywood Hungama’s reliable sources, the much awaited sequel of Happy Bhag Jayegi will be announced anytime now. The same source added that, it was only after going through a whole lot of scripts did the film’s makers zero down on the final script, which they have now finally locked. The film’s sequel will reportedly see major changes as compared to the original. While Happy Bhag Jayegi starred Abhay Deol being paired opposite the petite Diana Penty, its sequel (which will be mounted on an extremely bigger canvas) will feature Abhay Deol alongwith Sonakshi Sinha, who has almost signed the film. Another major change which the film’s sequel will see is that, its premise will now be reportedly revolving around India and China, whereas Happy Bhag Jayegi saw its premise set in India and Pakistan.

The said film will be produced by Eros International and Aanand L. Rai’s Color Yellow Pictures. It will be directed by Mudassar Aziz, who had directed Happy Bhag Jayegi as well.

