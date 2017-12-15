Aayush Sharma to perfect Gujarati accent, garba for Loveratri

When it was unveiled that Salman Khan’s younger sister Arpita is set to marry the handsome hunk Aayush Sharma, there was speculation whether he’ll be joining films too. And sure enough, news began trickling in soon that the dashing man is all set to be launched in Bollywood, by none other than Salman Khan himself. Yesterday, Salman surprised everyone by suddenly unveiling the title of the film at a time when people expected him to take about nothing but his upcoming biggie, Tiger Zinda Hai. Aayush Sharma’s debut film has been titled Loveratri. The film will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who also makes his debut with this film.

Abhiraj Minawala has assisted in the 2016 blockbuster Sultan, which featured Salman Khan in the leading role. Aayush Sharma was a frequent visitor on the sets of this film and that’s where both met. This was also the time when he came across a simple, honest yet strong story by Niren Bhatt, a significant writer in Gujarati film and theatre industry, based in Baroda. Abhiraj then started working with this writer on the screenplay and dialogues. He then realized that Aayush would be the perfect fit for the role of the leading actor. He took Salman Khan’s permission on whether he can audition his brother-in-law and the superstar readily agreed. By the end of the script reading, Abhiraj Minawala understood that he has found his leading man. Salman Khan too liked the concept of the film and decided to even produce it.

Loveratri is the story of a Gujarati boy who falls in love with a girl while dancing the garba during the colourful festive season of Navratri. The shoot will kick off in Baroda and Ahmedabad in February 2018. For the role, Aayush Sharma is undergoing language training as the debutant director doesn’t want him to get the accent wrong. Moreover, he’s taking dance classes as well as he needs to master garba. Once he perfects the move, Abhiraj Minawala will start filming.

The hunt for the female lead is still underway.