Aaradhya Bachchan to be kept away from paparazzi" /> ">

Post a nasty run-in with the paparazzi at an event on Monday the Bachchans are seriously thinking of curtailing Aaradhya’s public appearances. According to a source close to the Bachchan parivar, “Aaradhya has been taught by her mother to handle the paparazzi. Being so young she already understands that she is part of a family that is constantly in the public domain and will be clicked wherever she goes. Aaradhya hands the camera lens like a pro.”

But now the attention is getting to worry Aaradhya’s parents. Says the source, “What happened on Monday was not right at all. Aishwarya had gone with her mother and daughter for an event at a hospital .To commemorate her father’s death anniversary she donated the cost of surgery for 100 children with cleft lips. It was by all means a solemn occasion. Not caring a hoot about the gravity of the moment the photographers jostled screamed and argued.”

Aishwarya was apparently reduced to tears as Aaradhya watched in silent disbelief. Post this incident the family has decided to curtail Aaradhya’s public appearances. “It is way too much attention for a child her age,” says the family friend.