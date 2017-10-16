Aamir Khan’s grand DIWALI PARTY shifted to Imran Khan’s home for more space!

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s intimate Diwali celebrations have just got bigger! This year is even more special for the couple and a double dhamaka for them, as, apart from his Diwali party (October 18), his film, Secret Superstar is releasing during the festival. But interestingly the party won’t be held at his Bandra apartment on Carter road this year but his nephew Imran Khan’s spacious bungalow on Pali Hill in Bandra as the Diwali party has just become too big!

Says a source, “Aamir and Kiran’s Diwali parties are known to be one of the best in B-town as the food (including delicious home-cooked kebabs), conversation and bonhomie just keep flowing till the wee hours of the night. They are known to be great hosts too. Last year so many B-Town celebs and stars attended their party including Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber, the Dangal girls, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sheikh, Vidya Balan and her husband Sidharth Roy Kapur, Kabir Khan with wife Mini Mathur and Sanjay Dutt and his wife Manyata.”

The source adds, “Last year Aamir and Kiran had taken their residential apartment and their office space in Bandra for their Diwali party but this year that may fall short as their guest list is huge. As the list of guests has grown as compared to last year, the actor has shifted the party to Imran’s suburban Bandra bungalow. The young actor is away on a holiday with his family so Aamir will have as much space as he wants to himself.”

The party list this time will also include the Bachchans (Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek and Aishwarya), Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Raj Kumar Hirani, Vidhoo Vinod Chopra, Nitesh Tiwari, Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra and others. The source says, “Naturally, as the release date collides with the most loved festival and therefore it also becomes a quasi-party for the entire film team. As Imran is out of town, Aamir has taken over the venue and also has started decorating the place – despite the fact that he has been caught up in a promotional spree for Secret Superstar. From the menu to the lights to diyas to the traditional Diwali party decor everything is in place. The guest list includes the who’s who from the fraternity. The traditional card party is also on the schedule and the party is expected to go on until late evening. The actor is geared up for his Diwali extravaganza and Secret Superstar which releases on October 20.”