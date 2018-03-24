Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.03.2018 | 3:49 PM IST

Aamir Khan’s endeavour for Paani Foundation is a huge success

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aamir Khan’s Midas touch is not limited to his films or his box office collections but it also positively impacts his social initiatives. While he has not been speaking about it, Paani foundation’s Satyameva Jayate Water Cup has grown to achieve what they were set out to in the last three years.

It is not a known fact but Aamir Khan has been going every year to do shramdaan (voluntary director) for the foundation. Water Cup that started with 3 Talukas in 2016 has almost 1/4th of Maharashtra participating this year. In 2018, over 9000 villages from 75 talukas will be competing for the Water Cup.

Aamir Khan’s endeavour for Paani Foundation is a huge success

Because of Aamir Khan’s phenomenal work in this area in Maharashtra, the smallest of places not only know about him but also take him to be a huge inspiration. While Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Satyajit Bhatkal, Swati and a huge team handle the daily proceedings of the initiative, Aamir joins them via video conference to take decision important decisions regardless of which part of the world he is in. “He has shown great enthusiasm and passion for this initiative. The idea is to have a drought-free state and all this by training the people themselves about watershed development.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan is starring in the upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan. The Yash Raj Films production is being helmed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya. Thugs of Hindostan also stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. It will release during Diwali 2018.

Also Read: Here’s what Aamir Khan thought after watching Rani Mukerji’s Hichki in Jodhpur

