Aamir Khan turns ghar ka DABBAWALA for wife Kiran Rao!

We know Aamir Khan is a devoted husband and this incident that happened in Vadodara this week, just reinforces that. For a night, Aamir turned dabbawala for his wife Kiran Rao as he packed some delicious Gujarati food in Vadodara and carried them in dabbas back home to her in Mumbai, just in time for dinner. And broke his strict diet too in the process!

Says a source, “While we know that Aamir is quite a foodie, few know about his soft spot for traditional Gujarati food. Once a Gujarati family had dropped in on the sets of Dhobi Ghat, bringing ghar ka khana and the actor had relished the Gujarati food like a small child, while on a diet. This time too, while traveling to Vadodara, he was on a strict diet as he resumes shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan from October and has to maintain a lean and taut physique for it. But during the trip he had a few cheat meals where he would gorge on Gujarati thalis and other local food. On Tuesday afternoon before taking the evening flight back to Mumbai; Aamir was having a Gujarati thali for lunch, at the Mandap restaurant inside the Express Towers Hotel with his team. It was the typical thali with rice, dal, kadhi, various types of sabzi and a sweet but he found it so tasty that he called the two maharajas (chefs) who had cooked the meal. He said he loved the thalis and was very impressed with the food. Aamir added that if they could pack two thalis for him he could take them back to Mumbai for his wife! Once the stunned chefs packed the food into the dabbas or tiffin containers, Aamir carried them to Mumbai.”

That wasn’t all. This was the star’s second trip to the city and by a strange co-incidence Aamir discovered he was at the same restaurant he had eaten 39 years ago when he had accompanied his producer-father Tahir Hussain for the shooting of his film Khoon Ki Pukar, with Vinod Khanna, in Vadodara. Aamir was chatting with the owners of the hotel and was telling them that he had eaten at a restaurant place where they served the same delicious thali years ago, when they told him it was the same restaurant, though the name had changed to Mandap.

The source adds that Aamir had decided to kick-start his Secret Superstar promotions in Vadodara during the dandiya festival for a special reason. “Secret Superstar is based in Vadodara and has been mostly shot there. Only Aamir’s scenes have been shot in Mumbai as his character is from there. In fact, a lot of the casting has been done from Vadodara, including the young, teenage boy who plays Zaira Wasim’s friend.”