Aamir Khan takes the BLAME for Thugs Of Hindostan’s FAILURE

Aamir Khan is a magician when it comes to spinning blockbusters at the box office but this time around, he could not hold on to his promise with his last release Thugs Of Hindostan. The movie came at the peak holiday season: Diwali and failed to impress masses. There was a lot of criticism for the movie starting from its storyline, to songs and even performances. Aamir was present at the recently held Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Contest, and he was asked point blank about his TOH debacle and he had the most honest explanation to it. He won us with his magnanimity as he took full responsibility for the movie’s failure. He also apologised to his fans.

Aamir Khan said at the event, “I would like to say that I take full responsibility for Thugs Of Hindostan not working with the audience. I think we went wrong. I would like to take full responsibility for that. You can be sure we tried our level best.” He added, “Aur jo audience itni expectation se aayi hai meri film dekhne ke liye, I want to apologise to them also. Iss dafa main unko entertain nahi kar paaya. Koshish humne puri ki thi. Lekin jo log itne expectation se aaye, unhe mazaa nahi aaya. So, I’m feeling very bad that we were not able to entertain them. I feel an audience is free to say what they want to say about the film. What I can say is that we certainly tried our level best.”

Aamir is yet to announce his new project officially but we exclusively told you that he is working on his Mahabharata series next.