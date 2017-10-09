Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti to be screened at Mauritius Film Festival

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s hit film Rang De Basanti that created a lot of noise for its modern depiction of freedom and independence, will be screened at the Mauritius Film Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Mauritius is celebrating 50 years of independence next year and the inaugural film festival is a part of the celebrations. One of the films that will be screened is Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has been invited as a guest of honour by Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth to be part of the celebrations. The filmmaker will also be a part of the Film Directing Masterclass with actor and director Justin Chadwick.

In a statement released by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, he said, “It’s a rare honour to be invited for the inaugural Mauritius film festival. Rang De Basanti has been chosen to be showcased among a prestigious selection of movies from around the globe like Gandhi, Amistad, 12 Years A Slave and Mandela to name a few. The event celebrates 50 years of Independence of the island country and the movies selected celebrate the human spirit.”

Rang De Basanti starred Aamir Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan and Waheeda Rahman.