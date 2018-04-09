Is Aamir Khan having second thoughts on Mahabharat?

Until a few months ago, Aamir Khan was enormously excited about doing a 5-part version of the Mahabharat for the large screen. But now we hear he’s getting second thoughts, thanks to the growing atmosphere of creative bullying in the country.

Informed sources say Aamir is “seriously re-considering” his decision to do the Mahabharat.

Says the source, “Doing history or mythology has become very very tricky. Look at what Padmaavat had to go through. Aamir is weighing the pros and cons of doing the Mahabharat knowing he’s bound to land up in trouble with fringe groups protesting light right and centre. Aamir may drop his plans of doing the Mahabharat for now.”

