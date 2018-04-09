Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.04.2018 | 10:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Baaghi 2 Raid Blackmail Race 3 Nanu Ki Jaanu October
follow us on

Is Aamir Khan having second thoughts on Mahabharat?

BySubhash K. Jha

Until a few months ago, Aamir Khan was enormously excited about doing a 5-part version of the Mahabharat for the large screen. But now we hear he’s getting second thoughts, thanks to the growing atmosphere of creative bullying in the country.

Is Aamir Khan having second thoughts on Mahabharat?

Informed sources say Aamir is “seriously re-considering” his decision to do the Mahabharat.

Says the source, “Doing history or mythology has become very very tricky. Look at what Padmaavat had to go through. Aamir is weighing the pros and cons of doing the Mahabharat knowing he’s bound to land up in trouble with fringe groups protesting light right and centre. Aamir may drop his plans of doing the Mahabharat for now.”

Also Read: Don’t communalize Bollywood! Filmmakers speak out against communal comments made on Aamir Khan’s Mahabharat

Tags : , , ,

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Batti Gul Meter Chalu shoot…

Aamir Khan wants to expand the Paani…

Box Office: Baaghi 2 surpasses Padmaavat in…

Ranveer Singh to be awarded Dada Saheb…

China Box Office: Hindi Medium crosses Rs.…

Salman Khan’s friends have temporarily given…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification