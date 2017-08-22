Aamir Khan requests people to donate to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help Bihar flood victims

The situation in the state of Bihar is very grim since Sunday owing to massive floods that has wreaked havoc. As per the latest data, around 300 people have lost their lives and lakhs of them being shifted to safer areas and relief camps.

Aamir Khan on the other hand is a superstar who is known to spearhead campaigns during such ugly situations. With his TV show ‘Satyamev Jayate’, he tried to bring a small but significant change by highlighting about certain ills in our society. He even informed people about organizations that are doing a good job in eradicating those problems and appealed to people to donate to them. Last year, he took his social work to another level through his NGO Water Foundation. He organized Water Cup, which was an initiative to eradicate the problem of drought in the state of Maharashtra.

With the flood in Assam becoming so widespread, it is obvious that Aamir Khan is concerned about it. At the launch of the song ‘Main Kaun Hoon’ from his film Secret Superstar, the superstar said, “I am sure the government must be trying its best to tackle the situation. Nature is not in our hands but what is there in our hands is what we can do about it. Every Indian can contribute in some way or the other. I appeal to all Indians to donate to the Bihar Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, which in turn will help the state government there to speed up relief work. This is the least we can do for our brothers and sisters in Bihar.”

Aamir Khan is seen as a conscientious citizen and not just a film celebrity. This noble gesture by him would definitely go a long way in ensuring that the people across the country donate generously for the cause of the affected Bihar residents.