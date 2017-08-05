Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.08.2017 | 6:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Mom Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

Is Aamir Khan playing Nadeem Saifi in Secret Superstar?

BySubhash K. Jha
  • 0
  • Comments

Theatrical Trailer Secret Superstar videos

It is more about the swagger than the swag. Aamir Khan has gone on-record to confess he was reluctant to play the music director Shakti Kumar in Secret Superstar. Well, it can now be told that the character is based on the 1990s superstar-composer Nadeem Saifi who together with his partner Shravan Rathod changed the profile of film soundtracks all through the 1990s.

A source in the know says, “When the role of the on-the-roll music director Shakti Kumar in Secret Superstar was written it was definitely Nadeem Saifi who was the role model. It’s the role of a super-successful music director who is a big flirt. Aamir was in fact shy of playing someone so flamboyant and slightly cheesy. But once he agreed to do so, Aamir went the whole hog with the Nadeem inspired get-up including the goatee.”

It remains to be seen how Nadeem will react to one of India’s most accomplished superstars playing him on screen.

Tags : , , , , ,

You might also like

Here’s how Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan…

WOW! This is how Aamir Khan sent his best…

When Aamir Khan did not want to do Secret…

“CBFC is not supposed to censor movies; it's…

SHOCKING! Salman Khan and Aamir Khan won’t…

WOW! Amitabh Bachchan’s UNICEF…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification