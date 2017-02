Aamir Khan‘s directorial debut Taare Zameen Par was co-produced by PVR Pictures and Aamir has had a long association with them. Aamir will be part of the 50th birthday celebrations of Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director of PVR Cinemas in Dubai on February 9. Aamir is generally a very private person and rarely attends parties. Now that he shall be travelling to Dubai to be part of the birthday of Ajay Bijli, speaks a lot about the special bond that the two must be sharing.