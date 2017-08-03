When Aamir Khan did not want to do Secret Superstar

Just a day ago, the trailer of Secret Superstar hit the tube. Although, we are aware that Aamir Khan will be a part of the film, we also know that he isn’t playing a leading role. The film marks the directorial debut of his former manager Advait Chandan and Aamir plays the role of a popular musician. But it seems that the actor was initially quite sceptical about pulling off this character.

Readers who have been following up about the film will also be aware that Aamir Khan sports a rather different look with spiked hair, ear studs and colourful ganjis. However, Kiran Rao was initially against the idea. Calling it a ‘creepy’ role, Kiran Rao believed that Aamir wasn’t the right choice for the role and that she in fact dissuaded him to do the film. Describing his role of a musician as someone one wouldn’t want to be stuck alone in a room with, Kiran had advised Aamir that it would be weird for people to see him in that avatar especially after his serious role in Dangal.

On the other hand, voicing out similar thoughts was Aamir Khan who revealed that when Advait approached him with the role, the actor told him that he couldn’t see himself doing this role. However, he had agreed for a screen test and this changed everything. Post the screen test, the actor not only realised that he enjoys doing the role but also found it quite challenging to play such an unusual character.

Also, Kiran Rao too became much more convinced after the screen test since it had left her in splits. That’s when she believed that Aamir was indeed the perfect choice for the role.

Starring Dangal girl Zaira Wasim, Secret Superstar follows the dream of a teenage girl with a gifted voice who decides to pursue her passion for singing despite all the odds. The film, also produced by Aamir Khan, is slated for a Diwali release on October 19.